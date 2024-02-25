Trade union AVV and KLM reached an agreement in principle on a new collective agreement for the former Martinair pilots on Friday, AVV announced on Saturday evening. The approximately 150 freight pilots will receive a 33 percent pay rise this year and employment protection until April 2026. The strikes that have been ongoing since February 1 have come to an end.

"This is a fantastic result that allows pilots to regain confidence in the future. It is also clear that the strikes were effective. I am proud of our members who achieved this with their commitment," said AVV President Martin Pikaart.

The cargo pilots were fired when Martinair merged with KLM but were reinstated years later by court order. They demanded the same rights and salaries as the other pilots. However, KLM did not want this and won the case in court. They then decided to go on strike.

Pikaart says that protection against dismissal is particularly important. "This is crucial for the pilots because training for the new Airbus aircraft that KLM has purchased will begin in the first quarter of 2026. In this way, we prevent KLM from laying off this group of pilots a second time."

Wages will rise structurally by 18 percent this year and pilots will receive a one-off payment of 11 percent as compensation for years of standstill. They are also entitled to the same profit sharing as the other KLM pilots. Added up, this is expected to result in a wage increase of 33 percent in 2024. Pensions will also increase.

The agreement has yet to be presented to the members.