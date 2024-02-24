The Hague will celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday. The event will be held in the city center. It is the most important festival of the year in Chinese culture and always takes place at the end of January or the beginning of February. The year 4722 is under the sign of the dragon.

Unlike the Western zodiac signs, the Chinese Zodiac is based on a person's year of birth and not their month of birth. According to Chinese tradition, people born in the year of the dragon are considered to be particularly lucky, as the mythical creature symbolizes strength. The Chinese New Year is also celebrated in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Cambodia, Brunei and Thailand.

The Chinese Zodiac, according to legend, originated when Buddha called all the animals to him before he died. The rat appeared first, then the ox, then the tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. As a reward, Buddha then assigned every year to one of the animals.

Typically, New Year celebrations include buying gifts, special food and new clothes. On New Year's Eve, the house is also cleaned and decorated, which is also known as "chuxi".

The national celebration will kick off in the Atrium of the City Hall and Chinatown, including an opening ceremony, a parade with Chinese lion and dragon dances and other festivities. There will also be fireworks, including 100,000 firecrackers to drive away evil spirits. The festivities will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.