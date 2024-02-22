The United States, United Kingdom and France are all backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the Secretary General of NATO. With the support of three big players among the allied nations, the Rutte's new job seems close to being a done deal.

A U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday that President Joe Biden supports Rutte’s candidacy for NATO Secretary General. Shortly before, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office announced Britain’s support for Rutte.

“The UK strongly backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General. Rutte is well-respected across the Alliance, has serious defense and security credentials, and will ensure that the Alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter,” an unnamed UK official told Sky News.

Soon after, an unnamed French official told Reuters that France is also in favor of Rutte getting the job. He noted that President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Rutte about the role last year, and Macron is still confident the Dutch leader could do well as Stoltenberg's successor.

NATO leaders are appointed by consensus. The appointment requires the support, or at least no objection, of all 31 member states. Sweden is currently poised to become the 32nd member of the alliance.

NATO officials told the journalistic platform Politico that Rutte has the support of two-thirds of NATO member states. They said that his name is the only one still mentioned after months of being considered the top contender for leadership of the alliance.

On Wednesday, former NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer speculated that Rutte’s appointment could be confirmed as soon as April 4, when NATO foreign Ministers gather in Brussels to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary. Stoltenberg is stepping down in October.

Rutte is currently still leading his outgoing fourth Cabinet, and negotiations to form the next Dutch government are not going smoothly. It is unclear what Rutte plans to do if he has to take over at NATO while still fulfilling the Prime Minster role. The Netherlands has never faced a situation like this in its recent history.