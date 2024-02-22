An extra-time goal from Kenneth Taylor ensured that Ajax advanced to the next round of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The Amsterdammers were clearly second best in both legs against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt but sneaked through.

Branco van den Boomen was given a starting spot by manager John van ’t Schip. The midfielder was operated on his knee in November. Jordan Henderson missed out due to fitness issues.

The first chance went to the home side. A cross from Fredrik Bjorkan found Ulrik Saltnes in the box, but his header was straight at Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Ajax took the lead against the run of play after 34 minutes played. Steven Berghuis smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Bodø/Glimt were given a boost a few minutes into the second half. Ajax center-back Josip Sutalo took down ex-AZ midfielder Hakon Evjen when he was through on goal. The referee sent the Croatian defender off after a VAR review.

A few minutes later, the VAR decided in Ajax’s favor. Borna Sosa seemed to have handballed it on the goalline, but VAR saw a foul on Ramaj before it.

The Norwegian side hit the crossbar through Patrick Berg before the match was restored to equal numbers each as Danish midfielder Albert Gronbaek was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Berg showed his shooting prowess again in the 83rd minute, successfully this time. The 26-year-old’s shot went in off the inside of the post.

The crowd in the Aspmyra stadium were celebrating in injury time as they thought they had won it. Jens Petter Hauge’s effort was saved brilliantly by Ramaj before Saltnes knocked it home from close range. But the Norwegian was offside, cutting the celebrations short.

It wasn’t Bodo/Glimt’s last chance of regular time. Substitute Oscar Kapskarmo should have scored with his first touch of the ball in the match, but he headed wide. With that chance, the game went to extra time.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side kept dominating and missed another huge chance in extra time. Nino Zugelj dribbled past Ramaj, leaving the goal vacant, but his balance was off, and he hit his shot wide.

Ajax sneaked it in the second half of extra time. After Chuba Akpom’s effort was saved, the resulting corner fell to Kenneth Taylor, who had been dropped after a disappointing display on the weekend against NEC Nijmegen.

Taylor overhit his cross, but it fell into the far side of the goal, away from the trailing hand of Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Kjetil Haug.

The drama was not over in the match as Berg tested Ramaj again with a free kick from distance. The goalkeeper barely got enough contact on the powerful shot as it bounced back off the crossbar.

Ajax will celebrate the victory, but not many Ajax fans will be proud of the performances. The Amsterdammers travel to Alkmaar to face AZ in the Eredivisie on Sunday.