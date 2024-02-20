Last year, Beekse Bergen announced with great fanfare that three of its African elephants were pregnant. On Tuesday, the safari park in Hilvarenbeek made the happy announcement that the third baby elephant was born healthy and strong. “We couldn’t be happier because, in just a few months, three elephants were born,” the park said.

Baby elephant Tendai was born on Monday to Punda, the matriarch of the African elephants in Beekse Bergen. Tendai is Punda’s fifth calf. “Tendai means ‘grateful’ because we are so grateful for all the healthy happiness in the herd!” Beekse Bergen said on Tuesday.

The first of the baby elephants to make their arrival was Mosi, born to Pina-Nessi on November 4. “Mosi means ‘firstborn.’ A fitting name because she is the first African elephant to be conceived and born in the Safari Park.” Mosi is Pina-Nessi’s first calf.

And on December 3, Bongi also became a mother to her first calf, Ajabu. Ajabu means wonderful, splendid, and radiant. “A fitting name for this beautiful second calf in the herd.”

All three calves and their mothers are healthy and strong.