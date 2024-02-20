The Koninklijke Marechaussee made mistakes regarding the dismissal early last year of Petty Officer Lennart Bantema, who took his own life shortly afterward. This is the conclusion of an independent committee that investigated the matter, reports outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the Tweede Kamer.

Bantema was fired for an integrity violation. He had earned money by selling a handcuff system, which is not allowed. He committed suicide shortly after it. Considering the "huge shock" from relatives, colleagues, and friends, the Defense investigated the turn of events.

The Commission concluded that the Marechaussee followed the proper procedures. But the final decision to dismiss the man lacked "the necessary care, proportionality, and required motivation, which means that the grounds for dismissal cannot support the dismissal." At the same time, the committee notes that Bantema "can be blamed for a number of things."

The Commission has also brought up the person who reported the Petty Officer's misstep. They were "not supported enough." The committee also disputes that the dismissed Marechaussee officer was left to his fate and believes that his managers "deserve appreciation for the care and attention" they gave him around his dismissal.

"This report brings up many emotions again," Ollongren realizes. "That is why I wish the surviving relatives and everyone close to the person involved a lot of strength in further processing the loss." She also emphasizes that it has not been investigated whether Bantema's suicide was a direct consequence of his dismissal.