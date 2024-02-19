Hoyte van Hoytema, a Dutch cameraman and cinematographer, won a BAFTA on Sunday for his work on the film Oppenheimer. He won the biggest British television award in the best cinematography category.

It is the first BAFTA for the 52-year-old Dutchman, but not his first nomination. Van Hoytema also got BAFTA nominations for his work in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012), Interstellar (2015), and Dunkirk (2018).

Van Hoytema also got an Oscar nomination for his work on Oppenheimer. The Oscars will be awarded next month.

The cinematographer studied at the Lodz Film School. He enrolled in the Polish institute in 1992 after he was rejected twice by the Netherlands Film Academy in Amsterdam. He moved to Sweden soon after, where he started his career. He made his international breakthrough with Let the Right One In in 2008.

Van Hoytema worked with Christopher Nolan four times, including Tenet and Interstellar. He also shot the 2022 film Nope, the 2015 James Bond picture Spectre, and The Fighter in 2010.