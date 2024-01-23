Hoyte van Hoytema was nominated for an Oscar for his work as the director of photography for last year's Oppenheimer. It is the Dutch cinematographer's second nomination for an Academy Award. Last week, Van Hoytema won the Critics Choice Award for the same category, and he was given the New York Film Critics Circle Awards the week prior.

Van Hoytema was proud that the film was so well-received by the Academy members who voted for the Oscars, telling ANP he was pleased the team effort "did not go unnoticed by the Academy." He added, "Today, I'm going to celebrate that on set with my beloved crew. We have just gotten back to work."

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, led all films with 13 nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. It could also win an Oscar statue for Production Design, Costume Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and Original Score.

Van Hoytema's work will go up against El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro and Poor Things. It was another Nolan film, Dunkirk, which led to Van Hoytema's first nomination six years ago. He lost out to Roger A. Deakins that year, who filmed Blade Runner 2049.

The cinematographer studied at the Lodz Film School. He enrolled in the Polish institute in 1992 after he was rejected twice by the Netherlands Film Academy in Amsterdam. He moved to Sweden soon after, where he started his career. He made his international breakthrough with Let the Right One In in 2008.

Van Hoytema worked with Christopher Nolan four times, including Tenet and Interstellar. Van Hoytema also shot the 2022 film Nope, the 2015 James Bond picture Spectre, 2011's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and The Fighter a year earlier.