A 28-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested on Tuesday night for people smuggling at the Beatrixkade in Eindhoven. The police found a container with 11 foreigners, including five minors, at the location, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported.

On February 13, around 2.30 a.m., the young suspect was arrested after a security guard called the police because he had seen a car driving to a container on video footage.

When the police checked the container, they found 11 foreigners, 10 of whom were probably Vietnamese nationals and one person was probably from Iraq. The container had come from France and was on its way to the UK. One man tried to escape but was arrested in the act by police after a taser was used.



The arrested suspect was brought before the examining magistrate on Friday and will be held for an additional 14 days. According to the OM, further arrests cannot be ruled out.