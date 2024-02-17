Several thousand demonstrators in Amsterdam have shown their support for the Gaza Strip with a rally against the war between Israel and Hamas. There was a good atmosphere at the march, which started on Dam Square and led to Museum Square.

An ANP photographer who was on site saw protest signs with inscriptions such as "Care for Gaza", "Free Palestine" and "Stop bombing hospitals".

Several organizations were taking part in the demonstration: the Palestinian Community Netherlands, the Federation of Islamic Organizations, the Rotterdam Palestine Coalition and Muslim Rights Watch. The organizations are campaigning for a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid. They also draw attention to the "many journalists killed in Gaza and the fate of their remaining colleagues", they said in a press release.