People taking the European Sleeper night train from Amsterdam or Rotterdam will soon have two new destinations to choose from. “We’re going to Dresden & Prague!” the company announced.

The Brussels-Amsterdam-Berlin night train will run all the way to the Czech capital starting March 25. “Along the way, it also stops in the romantic Dresden, the spectacular nature reserve of Saxon Switzerland, and in the beautiful Elbe valley,” the company said.

The night train departs from Amsterdam Central Station at 10:34 p.m. and arrives in Dresden at 8:29 a.m. and at Prague Main Station at 10:56 a.m. the following day. Ticket prices start at 89 euros for a seat in a shared six-person compartment.

You can also book a Couchette compartment for six people for 99 euros per person or four people for 139 euros per person. The most comfortable option is a sleeper compartment for three people at 169 euros per person. It includes a seating area, wash basin, and breakfast. If you book fewer tickets than the number of couchettes or beds in the compartment, you may end up sharing with other passengers.

The European Sleeper also pointed out that it is an excellent option for attending the Euro 2024 matches in Berlin, where the Netherlands will be playing France in Leipzig on June 21 and Austria in Berlin on June 25.