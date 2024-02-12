The former politician leading Cabinet formation talks, Ronald Plasterk, said he believes the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB should continue discussions in another round of talks. At the same time, he said the parties were largely unwilling to make compromises. Several political parties responded to Plasterk's written report on the talks to say a new approach is needed. The issue will be debated in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, on Wednesday.

Although Plasterk wants the four parties to keep talking, the departure of the NSC last week means Plasterk could not attest to whether such a coalition would really have a chance of success. After publishing his report, he did state that he believes a new Cabinet has certainly come a step closer as the result of this information round.

Plasterk wrote in his report that he could not draw real conclusions about the prospect of a coalition with PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB because NSC walked away from the table last week. "I have the impression that there are very big differences between those parties," he said in an explanation. "But that these should also be able to be bridged with good will." There is "in itself" room for that.

Plasterk also found that the four parties have agreed on a baseline when it comes to the democratic rule of law and the fundamental rights in the Dutch Constitution. That part of his report is an "important paragraph" that goes "beyond just the conclusion that everyone will abide by the law and the Constitution." That agreement is valuable for a new information round, regardless of which parties participate, he stated.

In the passage about the rule of law, Plasterk also mentioned "strengthening the institutions" as an example. He repeated his comment in the report that the baseline could also provide guidance for other parties. Many parties do not want to cooperate with Geert Wilders' party due to the controversial positions of the PVV, including their firm anti-Islam stance, and the desire for a blanket rejection of dual citizenship.

The differences of opinion between PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB differed "considerably" on various topics, he wrote in his final report on the now concluded formation round. The four parties have so far proven to be less than cooperative towards each other. "In any case, it is not possible to reach a compromise per issue, because the willingness of parties to make concessions only arises when others on their side also make concessions," Plasterk wrote in his final report.

After agreeing on the foundational arguments about the rule of law and democracy, the four parties discussed other topics such as immigration, climate policy and finance. Although Plasterk does not mention specific topics, these are all themes on which the parties have different opinions. Making compromises was not part of this information round, but would be a matter for the next round.

The four parties all want limits to migration and other forms of immigration, for example, but opinions on this also differ. BBB wants a maximum of 15,000 migrants annually, NSC mentions a target number of 50,000 migrants, including labor migrants. VVD and BBB are both concerned about this. The PVV would prefer a complete cessation of accepting asylum seekers, but realizes this is not feasible.

"This formation round has failed," concluded GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans in response to the report from Plasterk. After "ten weeks of arguing" it appears that the four formation parties do not agree on anything, he added. The parties cannot even agree on how to proceed, he said on X. This means they are "back to square one. And the problems in the country remain."

PVV leader Geert Wilders thinks it is worthwhile to see whether his party can continue in any form with VVD, NSC and BBB. "We have to move on, the Netherlands wants politicians to take responsibility, solve problems and make compromises because this country needs to be governed. It is worth seeing whether - and especially in what form - we can move forward together," Wilders wrote on X. He also thanks Plasterk for guiding the talks since mid-December.

BBB leader Caroline van der Plas still wants to be part of a center-right Cabinet, and wants to win the support from NSC. Her party wants to "proceed as quickly as possible" with the formation of a new Cabinet. VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz agreed, saying this process should start right after Plasterk's findings are debated in the Tweede Kamer.

"You embrace and defend the rule of law - on paper and in practice. It cannot and should not be the focus of negotiations. And yet it is happening under our noses," said Esther Ouwehand, the leader of PvdD. "The result is a peculiar report. Very worrying. Exactly what our country does not need."

hristianUnie leader Mirjam Bikker criticized the result of the formation so far. "A month of bickering while two parties resist. It is sad, but we are back to the start," she said. "A lot of talk, no results." As far as she is concerned, there is "plenty to discuss on Wednesday" in the Tweede Kamer.

She wants more information about how the parties proceeded after the VVD through its support behind the law mandating the fair distribution of asylum seekers around the Netherlands. The PVV and BBB are fiercely opposed to the law.

D66 leader Rob Jetten said he believes that the four parties have made little progress despite two months of talks. "The report raises one question for me: what have PVV, VVD, BBB and NSC actually done over the past 83 days? They have barely made any progress," Jetten said.

Volt leader Laurens Dassen also reacted with disappointment to the final report. "This report breathes stagnation. And that in a time of war in Europe, climate change and the call for good governance," Dassen wrote on X. He believes that NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt should not tolerate a possible Cabinet with PVV.

"It is clear that Omtzigt had no confidence that Wilders respects the rule of law," Dassen wrote, and he added that this is "rightly so. You cannot change that by tolerating the PVV together with the VVD."

JA21 still wants a majority Cabinet including PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB to be "quickly" formed. "No frills, and do justice to the election results," said Joost Eerdmans' party on X. "Problems in the Netherlands are very urgent."