The controversial Weesperknip, where the Weesperstraat was closed off to motorized traffic in Amsterdam during the daytime, will not be a permanent feature in the city center. After last summer's trial was evaluated, Traffic Alderman Melanie van der Horst wrote a letter to City Council on Monday saying that the "hard break in Weesperstraat is not desirable at this time." Last summer, Weesperstraat and three surrounding streets were closed to motorized traffic between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. as part of the pilot project.

The roads were temporarily closed to investigate the effects on traffic, safety and air quality along the Weesperstraat, where 28,000 vehicles drive every day. The closure led to unrest in the capital as traffic jams formed on other routes, and emergency services were sometimes inconvenienced.

The investigation showed that there was 18 percent less car traffic in the Weesperbuurt neighborhood during the pilot. Van der Horst claimed the cut also led to a 3 percent reduction in traffic throughout the city, equivalent to a reduction of 11,000 vehicles.

However, detour routes via Kattenburgstraat were jammed up with a 40 percent increase in traffic. The cut led to an average increased travel time of three minutes, which increased to eight minutes during busier times.

The air quality improved by 14 percent in the Weesperbuurt, but deteriorated by 9 percent along detours. The residents on Weesperstraat were positive about the project, because people could cross the road more easily. There were other benefits, like an ability to keep the window open while sleeping without fear of traffic waking people up.

That said, the quality of life on the diversion routes actually deteriorated. Residents suffered from inaccessibility, noise and stench.

A survey among 4,377 road users showed that 74 percent were dissatisfied with the pilot. These were mainly car users, taxi drivers and entrepreneurs. Pedestrians and cyclists were often satisfied with the test.

First responders and emergency services sometimes also suffered from the Weesperknip, such as when the barriers did not open for them automatically. Traffic controllers then had to get involved to open the barriers. During the test, ambulances were delayed by an average of 15 seconds, firefighters by 35 seconds, Van der Horst claimed.

She concluded that first responders and emergency services should have been involved earlier in the planning so they could weigh in on accessibility measures. The municipality should also have taken more time to inform stakeholders about the pilot, and more attention should have been paid to the nuisance along the diversion routes.

Nevertheless, she is optimistic. "Because the perfect solution will never be devised from behind a desk."