DJ Tiësto would have been the first ever DJ to perform at the American Super Bowl on Sunday, but he had to cancel the show due to a family emergency, he said on X.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home on Sunday morning,” Tiësto said. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first.”

The Dutch DJ thanked the American football league NFL for the opportunity and the collaboration. “Looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible in the future!” he said.

The Super Bowl is in Las Vegas on February 11 this year. Tiësto was scheduled to perform before the match and during intermissions in the stadium. Some of his sets would have been shown in the television recording of the match, usually the most-watched program on American television every year.