There are some mixed feelings within Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC about the party’s abrupt departure from the Cabinet formation negotiations on Tuesday evening. Most understand the decision to step back, but there is also some criticism.

Omtzigt left the negotiations after new information about “worrisome” government finances. According to the NSC leader, formation talks leader Ronald Plasterk should have informed the negotiating parties sooner about the treasury’s position.

Nieuwsuur spoke to several NSC members, most of whom showed understanding for the break. Jasper Nouws said he did not expect the formation to fall apart over finances but doesn’t object to the decision. “Good cooperation is based on facts.”

Bert Smit also understands why Omtzigt threw in the towel. “If you talk for two weeks and on the last day it turns out that you have been basing everything on the wrong figures, it is logical that you think: this is not how we talk to each other. But I expected it would happen sooner. Because it seems quite something to be completely burned on social media and then talk in the morning with a cup of coffee and a smile about how you are going to improve the country.” He referred to members of the negotiating parties - PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB - lashing out at each other in recent weeks.

Hans van der Burg, formerly a VVD member and now an NSC member, understands the break but hopes it is a temporary rift. “Pieter, get over it and stay at the table,” he advised his party leader. He thinks a coalition of NSC with PVV, BBB, and VVD is the only option after the election results.

Other NSC members are a bit relieved, having worried about working with Geert Wilders and the PVV. “I don’t think Wilders is a reliable partner,” Ton Timmermans told Nieuwsuur. He thinks Omtzigt has escaped a trap. Evert Barreveld was also reluctant to work with the PVV and sees the finances as an additional reason to take a different tack.

According to the Telegraaf, criticism of the move mainly stems from how the NSC announced its exit from the negotiations. “It doesn’t deserve a beauty prize,” a spokesperson for the party told the newspaper. The news hit the media before the other parties were informed by text message. According to the newspaper, the NSC decided to pull the plug during a faction meeting on Tuesday afternoon. A letter about this to members leaked before the party could inform the other negotiators.

The Telegraaf also writes that some NSC members didn’t want to break off the talks over the finances but over concerns about the rule of law and the persistent bickering. “If you had said: there is just no confidence that things will turn out well, you would have had a better story than now,” an insider told the newspaper.

Formation leader Plasterk invited the leaders of all four negotiating parties to another meeting starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Omtzigt was not expected to attend.