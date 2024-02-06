A 27-year-old woman who was abducted in Schijndel in Brabant was rescued on Monday from a brothel in Germany. Her kidnappers were trying to force her to work in prostitution—the three men, one of whom was her ex-partner, have been arrested. The victim is physically unharmed. She is receiving care.

The German police released the case on Tuesday. It is unknown when the woman was taken. The Dutch police received clues that the woman was in a brothel in Geseke, east of the Ruhr area, and therefore asked their German colleagues for help. They searched the building and rescued the woman.

The three suspects are 37, 36 and 31 years old. They have Bulgarian nationality, just like the victim.

