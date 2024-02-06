Ajax's women's team was given a tough draw for the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The Amsterdammers will face English club Chelsea. The London side have won six Women's Super League titles in the last decade in England.

The first match will be played in the Johan Cruijff Arena on the 19th or 20th of March. The return match will be played in London on the 26th or 27th of March.

Suzanne Bakker's side defied expectations by finishing second in Group C ahead of FC Bayern Munich and AS Roma. Chelsea finished top of Group D. If Ajax were to eliminate Chelsea, they would face either SK Brann or the Champions League holders FC Barcelona in the Semi-Finals.

Chelsea is enjoying the last few months of legendary manager Emma Hayes. The 47-year-old will depart England's reigning champions, having been responsible for all six league titles at the club. After this season, she will take over as the new manager of the United States Women's National Team.

Chelsea are top of the English Women's Super League at around the season's halfway stage. Ajax are in second place in the Eredivisie with a 12-point gap to league leaders FC Twente, despite the Amsterdam club having played one less match.