Luna was the most popular cat name in the Netherlands last year, followed by Simba and Nala - the same as in 2022. New cat owners largely stuck to old favorites when naming their kittens last year, Figo, one of the largest pet insurers in the world, reported based on data from over 30,000 cat owners.

“Originality has been hard to find among cat owners in the Netherlands for years,” Figo said. “The top three cat names have remained the same, and there are only four newcomers in the top 10.” The newcomers are variations of Lily, Tommy, Mimi, and Loki. Remarkably, Luna was also the most popular dog name last year.

But there were some cat owners who opted for a sillier name, mostly inspired by street language, food, and puns. Badr Harig, Dushi, Matcha, Doner, Android, Stalin, and Lucifurr were among the pet insurer’s favorites.

Top 10 cat names in 2023