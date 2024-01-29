PVV leader Geert Wilders acknowledged that there is considerable pressure on the Cabinet formation talks. His party has spent the past seven weeks trying to form a new Cabinet with NSC and BBB, potentially with the backing of VVD. Wilders was asked about a number of tweets he published on social media platform X last weekend, including one in which he referred to VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz as “sour,” and another which he hinted at the prospect of new elections.

Wilders said the talks have been comprised of “tough negotiations,” without wanting to elaborate further. “These are exciting times, these weeks,” Wilders said, explaining his statements on social media.

Wilders lashed out at Yeşilgöz after she slammed him during her party’s conference. At the VVD conference, Yeşilgöz joked in her speech, “If you very skillfully send angry messages into the world, you can even win elections with it.” She was referring to Wilders, whose PVV became the largest in the Tweede Kamer with the results of the November election.

While she was trying to calm the discontent within her own party this weekend, Wilders wrote on X that he wants a right-wing Cabinet. “I hope it works, so that new elections are not necessary,” said the PVV leader. The reference to possible new elections raised eyebrows, because negotiations are still ongoing.

“The conversations are within a positive atmosphere, so I can’t really explain that,” she said in response to questions from the press. “I was a little surprised about that too.” At the VVD conference, she spoke of a “good chance for a fruitful cooperation."

She said it really does not matter how Wilders insults her personally on social media. She has given it “very little” thought, or even “none at all,” she said after a consultation with Wilders, the other potential coalition party leaders, and Ronald Plasterk, who is guiding the formation the talks.

“I’m really not here to review his tweets,” Yeşilgöz said. As a minister and party leader involved in negotiations, she has other things on her mind, the VVD leader added.

Meanwhile, NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt also referred to "spirited conversations" between the parties. "They are different parties," he said after the negotiations.

"You know, we will look at what is in the report," said Omtzigt in response to a journalist's question whether the parties will reach an agreement. Ronald Plasterk has promised to report on the negotiations in early February. But he has hinted several times that he may not do so in the first week of the month. The NSC leader has not ruled out that the parties will hold talks next week.

"It seems wise to me to form a Cabinet after the elections. And then government is established. And if that no longer works, you can always rectify it," said Omtzigt when presented with Wilders' statements.

Plasterk would not comment on the tweet from Wilders in which he insulted Yeşilgöz and suggested the possibility of new elections. Parties have the need to continue to emphasize their mutual differences from time to time. "And I have nothing but appreciation and respect for that. Because of course that's what it should be."

Especially in the field of finance, coalition negotiations can sometimes be "fierce," Plasterk said on Monday. "Money is always an important topic because it affects everything you want."

Of the parties at the table, only the VVD has had its election manifesto scored. PVV, NSC and BBB did not do so, making the financial consequences of their plans uncertain. The VVD is also insisting on more cuts, which the PVV in particular does not favor.

"You do indeed have to agree on that," said Plasterk after another day of negotiations. That is not necessary at this stage, he emphasized. "But there must be a prospect of agreement. And that is of course a big question, especially in finance."

Plasterk said that there is progress in the talks, which should be coming to an end. He said he believes it is a fact of life that the discussions are tough at times. "It would be a bad sign if there was no strong talk.