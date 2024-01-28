Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema will give a speech on Sunday to mark the annual National Holocaust Remembrance Day in Amsterdam. The commemoration, which is organized by the Dutch Auschwitz Committee, will take place at the Mirror Monument" Never Again Auschwitz" in Wertheim Park.

In the morning, there will be a silent march from the town hall to the Mirror Monument, where the ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. In addition to Rutte and Halsema, the chairman of the Dutch Auschwitz Committee Jacques Grishaver, Holocaust survivor Max Arpels Reader and Rebecca van den Hoeven will give a speech on behalf of the younger generation. In addition, two students from the Rosh Pina elementary school will give a presentation, followed by the laying of flowers by a class from the Jewish school. Later, a minute's silence will be held and wreaths will be laid.

NOS will broadcast the memorial service, which always takes place on the last Sunday in January, live on NPO 1.

This year marks the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp, the international symbol of the Holocaust. Since 2015, the date of the liberation of Auschwitz, January 27, 1945, has been an international day of remembrance established by the UN - The Holocaust Memorial Day, AT5 wrote.