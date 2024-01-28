The number of jobs increased almost everywhere in the Netherlands between 1996 and 2022, even outside the Randstad. Employment only fell in 15 municipalities spread across the country, according to a study by the Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL).

"The change in the distribution of employment in the Netherlands is often seen as a battle between winners and losers, between Randstad and Eindhoven and the rest of the country," says Anet Weterings, project manager of the PBL study. "Our study disproves this contradiction: in almost the entire country, the number of jobs has risen in recent years."

According to the researchers, many jobs have been added in Amsterdam in particular. As early as 1996, the largest proportion of all jobs in the Netherlands were located in this capital (6 percent), and this proportion has increased to 7.8 percent by 2022. These are mainly jobs in the financial sector and, to a lesser extent, jobs in the business services, as well as retail and hospitality sectors.

However, in 15 municipalities, the number of jobs in 2022 was lower than in 1996. These municipalities are located both on the outskirts of the country and in the Randstad. They include Brunssum, Den Helder, Vlissingen, Weert and Eemsdelta, but also Rijswijk, Bloemendaal and Aalsmeer.

Furthermore, nowhere has the number of available jobs per inhabitant decreased, the survey showed. The chances of finding a job have therefore not worsened in any municipality. However, in the northern part of the Randstad, but also around Zwolle, more jobs have been created than inhabitants. In large parts of Zuid-Holland and Zeeland, the number of available jobs per inhabitant increased less than in other parts of the country. There, the number of jobs increased at a similar rate to the number of inhabitants.