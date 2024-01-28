The police arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday for threatening Hague politician Richard de Mos. This allegedly happened last Monday around 11:45 a.m. on a tram in The Hague.

De Mos, chairman of the local Hague party Hart voor Den Haag, wrote on X that he was threatened and insulted on a tram on Monday. The attacker is also said to have given the Hitler salute several times. De Mos reported the incident to the police.

“Ik ben hier hartstikke blij mee”, reageert @RicharddeMos. “De politie heeft aan mij bevestigd dat de aangehouden man de verdachte uit deze zaak is. Het is heel serieus opgepakt door de politie.”



Man (31) aangehouden voor bedreigen raadslid Richard de Mos https://t.co/GmmXEGOsHj — Hart voor Den Haag 💚💛 (@GDMDenHaag) January 26, 2024

Vrijdag 26 januari hielden wij in #DenHaag een 31-jarige man aan die ervan wordt verdacht op maandag 22 januari een man te hebben bedreigd en beledigd in een tram in Den Haag. Lees meer: https://t.co/PzAIDfCshe — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) January 26, 2024

On Friday, De Mos shared the police report on X about the man's arrest. It states that the police were able to secure images of the tram and have launched an investigation. The man was arrested on Friday morning in an apartment in The Hague.

After questioning, the man was sent home. He remains a suspect and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) will decide whether to prosecute him, the police said.