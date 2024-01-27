Senate member Tiny Kox (SP) will leave the Senate in mid-February, the 70-year-old announced this to the President of the Senate.

Kox has been a member of the Senate for over 20 years. He led the SP parliamentary group from 2003 to 2022. According to the SP's calculations, Kox has assessed several thousand bills since 2003, including the constitutional bill initiated by the SP, which allows for a corrective referendum.

Kox’s successor is Lies van Aelst. She is the leader of the SP faction in the Provincial Council of Zuid-Holland.

He was previously a member of the Tilburg municipal council for seventeen years and was part of the SP board for more than forty years. Last week, Kox said goodbye as elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

The SP thanked the Senator for his achievements for the party in over 20 years. “We are extremely grateful to Tiny for everything he has meant to the SP and has done and achieved for a more social Netherlands!.” the SP posted on X.

Jimmy Dijk, leader of the SP parliamentary group in the Tweede Kamer, thanked Kox for his work: "With him go more than 20 years of experience, wise words and social struggle. Tiny, thank you for everything you have done for the SP, our ideals and for the people of the country," Dijk wrote on X.