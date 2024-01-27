The police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ede in connection with a fatal shooting from December 2023 in Arnhem.

The shooting took place on Sunday night, December 10, 2023, in which a 31-year-old from Velp was killed at the intersection of Amerstraat and Scheldestraat. He died from a gunshot wound. The suspect was brought before the magistrate on January 26 and is currently in custody.

The police reported that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. The police previously called on witnesses to come forward. The investigation team is still looking for witnesses who can tell more about what happened.