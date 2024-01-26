Of the 2,760 third-country nationals who fled to the Netherlands from Ukraine when Russia invaded, 740 have indicated to the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) that they will apply for asylum, the Ministry of Justice and Security reported. Last week, the Council of State ruled that the protection for these non-Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine will end on March 4, after which they will no longer have the right to stay in the Netherlands unless they apply for another form of residency, like asylum.

The third-country nationals from Ukraine currently fall under the same special protection regulation as Ukrainian refugees - they did not have to go through the asylum process, were entitled to shelter and support, and could start working in the Netherlands immediately.

Those who apply for asylum remain entitled to shelter by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) while their applications are assessed. But unlike now, they won’t be allowed to work in the Netherlands for the first six months.

Third-country nationals who don’t apply for asylum or whose asylum applications are rejected must leave the Netherlands within 28 days after March 4.

State Secretary Eric van der Burg of Asylum and Migration believes that the majority of third-country nationals from Ukraine can safely return to their home countries. “It is good that after a long period of uncertainty, there is now clarity for this group,” he said.