An 82-year-old man who got stabbed while walking in Rotterdam’s Overschie district on Friday succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Sunday, the police said. A 46-year-old man from Poland is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The elderly man from Maassluis was walking on a bike path on Delfshavenseweg along the Schie when he was attacked and stabbed, apparently at random. Emergency services resuscitated him at the scene and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The police arrested a 46-year-old man from Poland as a suspect a short time after the attack. According to the police, the suspect may have harassed or bothered other people in the Overschie district before the stabbing. Investigators would like to talk to anyone who had contact with the man.

In their search for more witnesses, they released a description of the individual. Police said he is a 46-year-old with light skin and short, balding hair. He was wearing black clothing at the time. He does not speak Dutch, police noted.