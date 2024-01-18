An elderly man got stabbed while taking a walk in Rotterdam’s Overschie district on Thursday afternoon. First responders resuscitated him at the scene before rushing him to a hospital in critical condition. The police arrested a 46-year-old man from Poland.

The victim was walking a bike path along the Schie, near the Spaansebrug between Overschie and Spaanse Polder, when the other man attacked him, according to Rijnmond.

Records show police, paramedics, and an air ambulance were sent to the Spaansebrug just after 10:15 a.m. More emergency workers were sent to the scene as first responders tried to revive the victim. An additional team of police officers and two more ambulances were soon sent to the road and pathways along the east side of the Delfshavense Schie, a waterway that passes along the Rotterdam-Overschie district.

The victim was “seriously injured and rushed to the hospital,” police confirmed in a brief statement. His condition remained “worrying” two hours after the stabbing, a spokesperson told Rijnmond.

So far, the police have said nothing about a possible motive for the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.