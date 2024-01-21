A fire broke out in a hotel in the Beursstraat in the center of Amsterdam on Sunday morning. As a result, the hotel had to be evacuated. The approximately 90 guests of the XO Hotel City Centre were accommodated in a nearby restaurant, said a spokesperson for the Amsterdam-Amstelland Safety Region.

De brand in de #Beurstraat woedde in een hotel. De brand is inmiddels geblust. Ongeveer 90 hotelgasten zijn opgevangen in een nabij gelegen restaurant. Bij de brand zijn geen gewonden gevallen. — Brandweer AA (@BrandweerAA) January 21, 2024

The fire raged on the third floor of the hotel. Four rooms were damaged by fire and water. The remaining hotel rooms have been released again, the safety region reported. However, it is not yet known how the fire broke out.





Flinke brand aan de achterzijde van een hotel aan de #Beursstraat in Amsterdam. Bovenin het pand aan de #Warmoesstraat moest de @BrandweerAA een dakkapel slopen. Alle gasten waren naar buiten gestuurd. Nog geen gewonden gemeld. pic.twitter.com/KswlW27pNF — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) January 21, 2024

Due to the smoke, the fire brigade advised residents in the affected area to close windows and doors and turn off the ventilation.

According to the fire brigade, the fire has now been extinguished. There were no injuries.