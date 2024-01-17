A KLM passenger flight about to depart from Gothenburg slid off the taxiway on Wednesday morning, the airline confirmed. The 124 passengers and 6 crew members in the Boeing 737 at the time of the incident escaped without injury.

The flight was due to depart at 6 a.m. and was facing a slight delay. There was snowfall in various parts of Sweden on Wednesday morning.

The airplane “veered off the taxiway while taxiing in wintry conditions and came to rest with its nose wheel in the grass,” the airline said.

The passengers left the plane using a stairway, and not the emergency slides. KLM dispatched another airplane to pick them up and bring them to Amsterdam.

The Boeing 737 that slid off the taxiway was towed back to the terminal. An investigation was underway to determine what caused the accident. The airline said it “regrets this incident,” and will closely examine the incident.

“Transfer passengers who may have missed connecting flights will be rebooked on the next available flights,” KLM added.