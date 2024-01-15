Duch chef Nick Bril hitting an intern with his car in Antwerp last week was likely a tragic accident, the local Public Prosecution Service told NU.nl. The investigation is still ongoing, and it is not yet clear whether Bril will be prosecuted, the prosecutor said.

Bril hit the intern with his car at The Jane restaurant in Antwerp last Monday. The intern got seriously injured. Bril called the police himself after the collision. A breathalyzer showed that he was over the alcohol limit. The police seized his driver’s license and car.

The authorities are still investigating exactly what happened, the Belgian Public Prosecutor told NU.nl. “At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be a tragic accident.” The police questioned Bril but did not arrest him, the prosecutor said.

De Telegraaf reported that the intern underwent several operations due to his injuries. His arm was broken in several places, and he has problems with his intestines, spleen, kidneys, and pancreas.

Bril’s lawyer, Omar Souidi, told the Telegraaf that Bril has been back at work since Thursday, but he’s keeping to the background. “My client must constantly think about the victim,” the lawyer said. “He tries to monitor the medical condition of his trainee but doesn’t get any official information about it. There is no contact with the victim’s family.”

Bril and chef Sergio Herman opened The Jane restaurant, which has two Michelin stars, in 2014. Bril became sole owner in 2021 when Herman left the business.