Prestigious Dutch chef Nick Bril, who has two Michelin stars, struck a man with his car early Monday morning at his star restaurant, The Jane, in Antwerp, while he was under the influence. The victim, an intern at the restaurant, suffered life-threatening injuries. Bril's lawyer, Omar Souidi, confirms this.

"The accident happened between 6:00 and 7:00 this morning," said Kristof Aerts of the Public Prosecution Service in the Belgian city. "While leaving the parking lot - reserved for restaurant staff - a man was hit by a car. The victim was in a life-threatening condition and was immediately taken to hospital. The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man, called emergency services immediately himself." For the time being, everything points to a tragic coincidence, and the collision does not appear to have been intentional. "The driver did give a positive alcohol test, so his driver's license was immediately revoked, and his car was towed away for trace testing," said Aerts.

Souidi says that Bril is in shock after the collision. "He is only 100 percent focused on the victim with his thoughts and is incredibly hopeful that the man will make it." Further investigation should show what the circumstances were around the incident, the lawyer added. The victim has been an intern for a few weeks at The Jane.

The police have not yet questioned Chef Bril. His lawyer claims that this will happen at a later date as Bril is currently in shock and not in a state to do so.

Restaurant The Jane has two Michelin stars. Nick Bril opened it in 2014 with fellow chef Sergio Herman. He became the sole owner in 2021 when Herman decided to leave the restaurant.