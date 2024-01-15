Corendon is working on its own train service between Schiphol Airport and Brussels Zaventem Airport. It’s not a done deal yet, but the tour operator is working on it, CEO Atilay Uslu told De Telegraaf. The company is also looking at a train connection to Düsseldorf. A lack of faith in Schiphol’s future plays a role in these plans, according to the newspaper.

“We want to be able to bring travelers from Belgium to Schiphol in connection with our flights from Amsterdam to Curacao,” Uslu said. Travelers can then also take the train back to Brussels on their way home.

When Schiphol severely limited flights due to staff shortages in 2022, Corendon focused fully on expanding its operation in Brussels. The company now offers over 200,000 seats from Brussels to sunny destinations. The train service can also transport Dutch travelers flying from Brussels Zaventem Airport. “Once the line works well, I also want a train connection with Düsseldorf.”

An added bonus would be that Corendon then also has a way to get Schiphol travelers to other airports should the Amsterdam airport run into trouble again, he added.

The Corendon train will only be accessible to the tour operator’s customers and will, therefore, likely qualify as a charter train. These don’t fall within the award for the international rail.