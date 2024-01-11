A handful of Dutch people are among the hundreds detained for gang violence in Ecuador. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was providing consular assistance to “fewer than five” people.

That number may not provide a complete picture of the number of Dutch detainees in in the South American country. The Ministry stressed that detainees can choose whether they want assistance. “That is not mandatory,” the spokesperson said.

Ecuador has been uneasy for days due to a flare-up of conflict between criminal gangs and the authorities. They have made hundreds of arrests. In some prisons, guards and other employees have been taken hostage.

It is unclear how many Dutch people are in Ecuador in total. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked citizens to report their location to the Ministry online. “Then we know who is in the country.”