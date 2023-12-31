The suspect in a fatal shooting in Geelen is to remain in custody for another 14 days. A spokeswoman for the police confirmed on Friday.

A 32-year-old man from Nuth was arrested on Tuesday after several tips. After his arrest, the police raided several homes to investigate.

The police are assuming that there is a possible link between the deadly shooting in Geelen on Saturday and a shooting shortly after that at the A76 near Nuth. It is alleged that shots were fired from one car at another car on the motorway.

The man who was shot on Saturday night just after 5 p.m. and later died of his wounds in hospital was a 55-year-old from Limburg city. The police are investigating the background and contacts of the victim, along with all the other reports that could be connected to the shooting.

Limburg police have been working on three deadly crimes since the 23rd of December. "The pressure on our capacity is great," the police spokeswoman said on Friday. "In the case of life crimes and serious cases, the first hour after the report is particularly crucial. During that hour, traces are secured and the investigation started. This is given priority and ensures that other cases are dealt with at a later time."