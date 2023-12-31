The police have received 13 tips in the case regarding the deceased baby who was found on an island in the Lek near Lekkerkerk in Zuid-Holland nearly ten months ago. This came after a special episode of Opsporing Verzocht, which shed light on the case. The police still have no idea who the baby's parents are. They have researched DNA from the baby but have not found a match yet. The reward money is now at 10.000 euros.

The girl's body was found in a plastic bag in early March by a retired and now deceased forest ranger, the TV program made clear. Initially, it appeared that the bag containing the baby had floated in the water and then washed up on the island. But the police now assume that the child was left there by people who reached the island via a kind of gangplank across the Lek.

For this reason, the police suspect that the people who did this are from Lekkerkerk or Krimpen aan de Lek, the spokesperson said in Opsporing Verzocht. "Otherwise, you will not know about the presence of the gangway that takes you to the island. We strongly suspect that the truth must be known to people in the area."

The deceased baby, who came into the world after a full-term pregnancy, weighed 11 pounds, or 5.5 kilos; it may have been a pregnancy that was forbidden or remained hidden, according to the police, who are calling on people who have more information to come forward.

Two other unsolved cases were brought under the loop in the extra episode of Opsporing Verzocht. The show heard words being exchanged in April before a deadly shooting in Houten. A 37-year-old man was shot in the early morning hours in front of the house of his parents. It is now become apparent from the investigation that the victim was active in the drug world. People who have knowledge about conflicts or tensions in which he may have been involved can report to the police. The tip fee in this case was recently increased to 30.000 euros.

The tip fee has also been raised to 30.000 euros in the third case of the episode. Three tips came in for a deadly shooting on a busy terras in Rotterdam, which resulted in a 30-year-old man passing away in October 2022. "It remains to be seen whether the golden tip is among them," the police said.