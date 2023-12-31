People who smoke electronic cigarettes are buying vapes with flavor in bulk before the flavor ban comes into effect on January 1st, says chairman Emil 't Hart of the Esigbond Trade Association. He is noticing that some products have sold out in stores.

"You see that the consumers are hoarding as much as possible in the specialist stores. Especially the real vapers who had switched over from cigarettes are hoarding", says 't Hart. According to him, just under 250.000 people usually buy e-cigarettes and fluids with flavors via a tobacco store or vaping shop. The chairman thinks that almost all of these people will be stocking up on extra products.

From January 1st, 2024, sellers of e-cigarettes will not be allowed to sell vapes or fluids with flavors like peach, mango, or mint. Only products with the taste of tobacco will be permitted. The government has banned flavors to stop youngsters from buying e-cigarettes with a fruit taste before stepping over to regular cigarettes.

't hart thinks that the measure will be counterproductive. People who have smoked regular cigarettes before turning to e-cigarettes would then be tempted to go back to traditional cigarettes. He also expects that the flavor ban will not affect young people. "The youth say they are not worried. They often buy disposable vapes online from China."

Older users of e-cigarettes have been doing their buying in preparation for the ban via foreign webshops in France and Spain or over the border in Belgium and Germany, 't Hart states. "A client in Belgium opened a new store and sees people from Utrecht or the Hague." He does not know precisely how many people buy their vapes over the border.

Last April, the Esigbond started a lawsuit against the Dutch State over the flavor ban. The trade association does not want a ban. 't Hart expects the ruling in these substantive proceedings next summer.

The RIVM also agrees that e-cigarettes are unhealthy. Harmful substances like nicotine are usually in the vapor of the vapes. People who inhale the vapor from vapes can damage their airways and are more likely to develop cancer, just like when they inhale cigarette smoke.