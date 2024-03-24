The announced sales ban on disposable vapes in Belgium, just like the flavor ban in the Netherlands, will not help young people use fewer e-cigarettes, said Emil 't Hart, chairman of the Dutch Industry Association of Electronic Cigarette Sellers (Esigbond). With the ban from January 1 next year, Belgium wants to ensure that young people, in particular, use fewer products containing the harmful and addictive substance nicotine.

"I wonder how enforceable this is. Vapes are also bought in Belgium through all kinds of channels, such as Chinese online stores or Snapchat. But you can't stop the online trade with a ban," Hart claimed.

People in the Netherlands are circumventing the flavor ban by buying flavored vapes in Belgium and elsewhere, the chairman said a few days before the Dutch ban came into force in January. Young people, 't Hart said, are not as affected by the ban because they too often buy disposable vapes online in China. "The best thing would be to close the gates to China," he said.

Belgian Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke announced the sales ban this week. According to him, Belgium will become the first country in Europe to ban the sale of disposable vapes.