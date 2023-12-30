Several hundred Extinction Rebellion activists entered the A10 highway in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon, following the lead of a small group of about 15 of them. The initial group entered the highway lanes at about 12:30 p.m., an act which police called "life-threatening" both for the protestors and the motorists. Police began forcibly removing demonstrators from the highway just after 3:30 p.m. by order of the deputy mayor.

The protest on the A10 was staged near the former headquarters of ING Bank, a building recognizable for its unusual appearance. The protest was banned by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema out of concerns for road safety and public order. The mayor also wanted to make sure paramedics could easily transport patients to the VU Medical Center, and the families of hospitalized patients could easily visit their loved ones.

Halsema told the protestors last week to instead set up on Amstelveenseweg directly in front of the iconic building. While some initially adhered to that, others went ahead and blocked the A10 anyway. Organizers said the mayor's alternative solution would not have the same attention-grabbing effect which they wanted to achieve by blocking the highway.

They sat in several groups about 20 to 30 meters apart, according to ANP. Police officers began removing them one at a time and hoisted them onto buses. There were also several German activists from the organization Letzte Generation who glued their hands to the road.

The demonstration against ING is because the bank continues to offer loans and financial services to fossil fuel projects. ING did say that they would triple investments in sustainable energy projects in the near term, while phasing out investments in fossil fuel projects over the next 16 years. This is not fast enough, Extinction Rebellion said.

Extinction Rebellion claimed they used four vehicles to progressively slow down and stop traffic on the A10. Traffic was diverted to the A2, A4 and A9, causing some traffic jams. The police said earlier they intended to speak with the organization and activists to see how they can come to an amicable conclusion.

"These activists are not known to use violence, and, as with previous blockades, children are present on the highway today. Including a young child in a baby carrier. This requires an extra careful approach," police said.