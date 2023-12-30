There was a large fire on Saturday morning in two buildings on the Kleinloolaan in Driebergen-Rijsenburg. The fire department has evacuated all buildings within a 100-meter radius. A firework storage facility is nearby, and the fire department is trying everything to prevent the fire from reaching that building. There were no injuries reported.

The fire started in a laundry service and spread to a construction supply and DIY store. Both buildings were completely destroyed, and the fire department prioritized a tactic where the blaze was prevented from reaching the fireworks storage facility.

The owner of this storage and fireworks sales point was present and was able to report that many fireworks from the warehouse had already been sold, said a spokesperson for the regional emergency services office. "The flames are very high, and several companies are threatened. The fire department is screening everything off from the fire. The firework storage facility is not on fire yet."

Homes have been vacated in the nearby neighborhood. In total, 36 people were brought to a hotel. "A lot of smoke was released, and some smoke is pulling towards the motorway. We advise people to keep their distance because glowing embers are falling everywhere," said the Utrecht Safety Region spokesperson

The first report of the fire came in at 5:15 a.m. The fire brigade was deployed with, among other things, five tankers and one aerial platform. Reinforcements have also been called from Zeist, Bunnik, Werkhoven, and elsewhere.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.