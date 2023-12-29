The owner of a rental company was surprised to find a pair of ponies in the cargo area of his van after he repossessed the vehicle. The Waddinxveen man had rented out the van, but took measures into his own hands when the vehicle was not returned, police in Waddinxveen said.

"Earlier that day, the lessor drove to the renter's address because the vehicle had not been returned," police in the Zuid-Holland town said. "He took the van back to Waddinxveen, but was not informed by the renter that it still contained cargo which was alive."

The two ponies were described by police as having been "neglected." Police seized "the four-legged friends," and turned them over to an expert.

Police said they also seized kitten and a dog when they investigated the case. Both were also in a poor state.

Authorities did not disclose if they intended to arrest anyone in connection with the animal neglect.