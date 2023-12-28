There was an explosion reported at a housing complex in Almere on Wednesday. The front of the building on the Bolaciahof is heavily damaged, according to a police spokesperson. Another explosion was also reported at a commercial property in Vlaardingen, and two cases where explosives may have been found brought police out to Urmond and Geleen in Limburg.

The Almere explosion led to the evacuation of ten homes, the police spokesperson there said. The inhabitants of those homes were being housed elsewhere. There were no injuries.

According to Omroep Flevoland, the entrance to the complex took the worst of the damage, and the mailboxes and doorbells were blown entirely out from the facade. An eyewitness told the regional broadcaster that there were many officers in bulletproof vests at the scene. The police investigation was ongoing.

Yet another explosion in Vlaardingen

An explosion also occurred at a commercial property on Arij Koplaan in Vlaardingen on Thursday at around 7 a.m. The explosion caused damage to the building, but there were no injuries. Last week an explosive device was also detonated at the same building.

The police are investigating a possible link between the two explosions. For the time being, there appears to be no link with an earlier series of explosions targeting a plumber in Vlaardingen, the police said.

Limburg explosives investigated

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) also found explosives in a home on the Burgermeester Kurversstraat in Urmond, Limburg. The explosives are to be disarmed on Thursday morning, said a spokesperson for the police, but the situation is "stable and safe." The explosive material will be transported to a location where it can be safely detonated at about 11 a.m.

Ten homes in the nearby area were evacuated as a precaution. Urmond is part of the municipality of Stein. Civil servants there were organizing a place for the inhabitants to stay.

The EOD was also put to work in Geelen, Limburg on Wednesday. A possible explosive substance was found on the Burgemeester Lemmensstraat. According to the spokesperson, the investigation into the material's composition is ongoing.

Both cases are believed to be connected, according to the police. They are being folded into an ongoing investigation.