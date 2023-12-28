People in the Netherlands paid a record amount of 150 million Tikkies this year, totaling an amount of 6.6 billion euros. ABN AMRO, the bank behind the mobile payment service, reported this. Other banks like ING and Rabobank offer their own service for payments.

More than half a million Tikkies were paid on Black Friday, making it the busiest day of the year according to ABN AMRO. Most Tikkies were sent for food, lunches, and groceries. The most prominent peaks were near the end of the months when the salaries were paid.

Deposits on bottles and cans can also be refunded via Tikkie in some stores. There were over 2.1 million deposits for bottles and cans collected and paid via Tikkie, according to the service.

The record was also broken last year. There were 130 million Tikkies paid that year, totaling 5.5 billion euros. Fewer Tikkies were sent during the coronavirus pandemic, possibly because many Tikkies are related to food and drinks, and cafes and restaurants were forced to close. The payment service was introduced in 2016.