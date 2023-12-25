Firefighters managed to rescue two people who were trapped on the roof of an apartment building on fire in The Hague, the Haaglanden emergency services office said Sunday evening. The fire broke out on the first floor of the four-story building on Boekhorststraat, in the city center neighborhood of Zuidwal.

"When the fire brigade arrived on the scene, two people were standing on the roof of the apartment building. They had fled to the roof because of the smoke development in the stairwell," the emergency services office stated.

Firefighters used an aerial platform to rescue the two people. Meanwhile, crews managed to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries reported from the scene.

Firefighters evacuated the apartment building and several other residences alongside it. It was unclear when those living in the home where the fire took place would be allowed to return. A nonprofit organization that assists with salvage operations and procedures was expected to help the most affected residents.

An hour after the incident, emergency crews said that neighboring residents would be allowed to return to their homes once the air was sufficiently ventilated and screened for carbon monoxide levels.

