The body of a missing man from Groningen was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in the Van Starkenborghkanaal, according to the police. Thomas Van Zeewijk Vink, who had been missing since Friday night, was identified as the deceased.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the police wrote on X.

The 25-year-old man went missing shortly after midnight on the night of Friday to Saturday. He was last seen at Kattenhage 1 in Groningen.

For several days, a combined effort from the police, fire brigade, and volunteers was underway to locate Thomas. The search included a helicopter operation on Saturday and the use of drones on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, sonar equipment was employed to search various water bodies in the city, according to RTV Noord.

Residents near waterways in Groningen were urged by the police to check their doorbell cameras and other surveillance equipment for any leads. Flyers were also distributed in the area.

The police expressed gratitude on Thursday for the community's support during the search. “In the past few days, many people, including Thomas's acquaintances, have actively participated in the search. We are immensely grateful for everyone's contribution," they wrote on X.