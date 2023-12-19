The police in Groningen were still searching for Thomas Van Zeewijk Vink on Tuesday. The 25-year-old man went missing shortly after midnight on the night of Friday to Saturday. He was last seen at Kattenhage 1 in Groningen.

"We believe Thomas was on his way to de Eerste Hunzestraat, possibly via Turfsingel. However, as far as we know, he did not arrive there," the police said in a statement.

We zijn op zoek naar de 25-jarige Thomas van Zeewijk Vink. Hij is sinds zaterdag 16 december rond 00:30 uur vermist. Thomas is rond die tijd vertrokken vanaf de Kattenhage in de stad Groningen. Sindsdien ontbreekt van hem elk spoor. We maken ons zorgen om het welzijn van Thomas. pic.twitter.com/C0uVNrSTvu — Politie Groningen (@POL_Groningen) December 16, 2023

On Saturday, a search operation involving a helicopter was conducted. When this initial search did not yield results, drones were deployed on Sunday. However, these efforts also proved unsuccessful.

The police made a public appeal to residents in the vicinity of Damsterdiep, Kattenhage, Oosterhamrikkade, Oosterhamrikkanaal, and Eerste Hunzestraat to check their personal doorbell cameras or any other surveillance devices for potential leads. The search operation was expanded to include assistance from volunteers.

RTV Noord reported on Tuesday morning that the fire brigade was searching for traces of Thomas in the water around the Oostersluis on Tuesday morning. Search efforts were also expected in the water around the Gerrit Krolbrug.

The police shared a description of the man: he is described as measuring 186 centimeters, with short, dark blond hair, and gray-blue eyes. At the time Thomas went missing, he was possibly wearing dark clothing and white Reebok shoes. He did not have a jacket with him.

The police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas to contact them at 0800-6070. People can call from outside the Netherlands via +31 79 345 9876.