The Consumer Competition Claims Foundation started a lawsuit against Samsung in collaboration with the Consumers' Association. The tech company allegedly pressured retailers not to sell televisions below a certain price. The two organizations are now seeking compensation for affected consumers through legal action.

The two consumer groups explained that Samsung forced retailers into maintaining minimum television prices from 2013 to 2018, leading to inflated costs for competing brands as well. This disruption resulted in the Netherlands Authority for Consumers fining the company over 39 million euros in 2021.

“Everyone who bought a television between 2013 and 2018 paid too much. And this applies not only to Samsung televisions, but to all brands,” said Sandra Molenaar, director of the Consumers' Association. “We believe that Samsung should repay that excess amount of money,” she added.

According to Bert Heikens, chairman of the Consumer Competition Claims Foundation, consumers paid on average 12 percent too much for a television, with some cases as high as 29 percent. The total damage is estimated at more than 500 million euros. “A large group of consumers in the Netherlands have been duped by Samsung,” he remarked.

The two consumer groups are inviting consumers to join their campaign. Anyone who purchased a television, including other brands, from a store or online in the Netherlands between 9 January 2013 and 7 December 2018 is eligible to participate. Registration for the campaign is free.