There is an "unsafe" and even "toxic" work environment at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) according to the FNV trade union. "We are shocked by the reports we received,” vice-chair Kitty Jong said on Tuesday.

In a survey among FNV members working at the ministry, dozens reported experiencing inappropriate behavior, mainly from supervisors, including bullying and intimidation. A spokesperson for the union clarified that these issues involve lower-level management, not the political top.

The union described the survey as "exploratory research." Of the 101 VWS employees who participated, 95 responded to all questions. A majority (62 percent) reported encountering one or more forms of inappropriate behavior. FNV called for immediate intervention. The ministry's top officials have indicated a willingness to do so, including a broader investigation following the FNV's findings.

FNV acknowledged the limited scope of their survey and that it may not be representative the entire organization. Nevertheless, the union was extremely concerned about the department's atmosphere and the mental impact on employees. The survey was conducted following several spontaneous reports.

Respondents experiencing inappropriate behavior reported effects on their well-being, including stress, diminished performance, and some even mentioned thoughts of suicide. The union also received reports of individuals facing potential dismissal after making complaints.

FNV remained cautious about the Ministry’s promise of further investigation. Union representative Tanja Schrijver emphasized the need for "quick and effective" measures. "It's time to actively put an end to the unsafe work environment at VWS,” she said.

VWS Secretary-General Marcelis Boereboom described the FNV survey as "confronting" and expressed taking the findings "extremely seriously." "It's painful to hear that there are employees who do not feel safe," he said in a reaction. "When it comes to inappropriate behavior, we must and will address it. Every VWS employee should feel safe and accepted."

The ministry's top officials are urging employees who feel "improperly treated or unsafe" to come forward, assuring that reports can also be made confidentially.

The ministry pointed out that earlier this year, an external agency conducted a satisfaction survey among its employees. Generally, VWS scored well on social safety, but even then, it was apparent that "certain parts of the organization were struggling in this area," which led to immediate action, though "apparently more is needed."

Regarding the new investigation, the ministry stated it should be conducted "as quickly as possible, but also carefully." Based on the findings, the top officials will decide what additional measures are necessary. In the short term, VWS announced that the topic of "safe working environment" will be given a "more prominent place" in the ministry's leadership program.