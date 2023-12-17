Outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte has won the Thorbecke prize for political eloquence. His victory was announced by the jury at the Hague press centre Nieuwspoort.

Rutte receives the prize for his “rhetorical ingenuity and verbal agility.” He also has “the gift of making something big or dangerous look innocent with a cheerful smile and a well-humored jovial gesture.” The jury was critical, however, of Rutte’s “selective memory.”

The other nominees were Sylvana Simons (BIJ1), Henri Bontenbal (CDA), Rob Jetten (D66), and Caroline van der Plas (BBB).

Pieter Omtzigt (NSC) won the prize last year. Previous winners include Frits Bolkestein, Femke Halsema, and Alexander Pechtold.