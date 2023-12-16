A man who crashed while riding on an electric kick scooter in Barendrecht early Saturday morning suffered severe injuries in the incident. He died as a result of his injuries, police in the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region confirmed.

Records show the incident was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. Police, paramedics and firefighters were quickly dispatched to the Middeldijk, a road on an embankment a mbov’s the Magdalenapolder. A trauma team was also sent to the scene by helicopter.

Efforts to revive the victim at the scene were unsuccessful. Police said it was clear the man fell off the scooter, but the cause of the accident was not revealed.

Details about the victim’s age and his hometown were not immediately available. Authorities in offered their condolences to the man’s surviving friends and family.