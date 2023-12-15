Veterinarians and The Dutch Society for the Protection of Animals are urging pet owners to take out pet insurance, as reported by AD on Thursday. They warned that rising energy prices and inflation are leading more Dutch people to consider euthanasia for their pets when faced with expensive medical conditions.

“We see that pet owners with limited budgets are increasingly struggling to find solutions. They are increasingly reaching out to us,” said Niels Kalkman from the Dutch Society for the Protection of Animals. Each year, about 800 pet owners seek financial aid from their emergency fund, which sometimes covers healthcare costs.

Many pet owners avoid vet visits due to the high cost, leading to preventable deaths, noted Iris de Leeuw from Figo, an animal insurance company. The main issue with pet insurance is its expense, deterring many people. The average monthly premium ranges from 15 to 50 euros, with higher costs for breeds more prone to specific diseases.

Veterinarian Kelly Kessen of Dier&Recht advised owners of pedigree cats and dogs to get pet insurance without hesitation due to the higher risk of hereditary diseases. About 80 percent of medical conditions in cats or dogs are hereditary. Mixed breeds face lower risks of diseases and high medical costs.

Currently, the cheapest pet insurance policies do not cover all costs for hereditary conditions. “You might still face difficulties with expensive medications, but it's better than nothing,” Kessen said.

Research by digiRedo involving 69 veterinary practices showed that insured pet owners are less concerned about veterinary costs, leading them to opt for preventive care, consult vets sooner, and choose better treatment options. “All these factors enhance the pet's well-being and lifespan,” De Leeuw said.